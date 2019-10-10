|
Madder Harry Of Thorney,
formerly of Thorney Toll,
passed away peacefully on
Friday 4th October aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Eileen and a loving dad of the late Michael and Keith. Funeral Service at Peterborough Crematorium on Friday 25th October 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the British Heart Foundation and Macmillan Nurses may be left at the service. Enquiries to A Coley & Son Funeral Directors, Quaker House, West Street, Crowland, Peterborough, PE6 0EE, (01733 211968).
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019