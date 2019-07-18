Home

Toby Hunt Funeral Service (Oundle, Peterborough)
48 Barnwell
Peterborough, Northamptonshire PE8 5PS
01832 272269
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
15:00
St John the Baptist Church, Cathedral Square, Peterborough
Harry Green Notice
Green Harry
(Harold) Aged 73, died peacefully
on 11 th July 2019,
in the loving arms of his wife Lynda and children, Simon, Emma and Jonathan, following a long battle with Parkinson's.

Funeral service at
St John the Baptist Church,
Cathedral Square, Peterborough
on Thursday 25 th July 2019 at 3.00pm
followed by a private family cremation.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory
of Harry to 'Operation Smile',
'The Lewy Body Society'
or 'Parkinson's UK'
C/o funeral directors
Crowsons Funeral Directors
48 Barnwell, Nr. Oundle
Peterborough PE8 5PS
Tel: 01832 272269
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 18, 2019
