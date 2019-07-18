|
|
|
Green Harry
(Harold) Aged 73, died peacefully
on 11 th July 2019,
in the loving arms of his wife Lynda and children, Simon, Emma and Jonathan, following a long battle with Parkinson's.
Funeral service at
St John the Baptist Church,
Cathedral Square, Peterborough
on Thursday 25 th July 2019 at 3.00pm
followed by a private family cremation.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory
of Harry to 'Operation Smile',
'The Lewy Body Society'
or 'Parkinson's UK'
C/o funeral directors
Crowsons Funeral Directors
48 Barnwell, Nr. Oundle
Peterborough PE8 5PS
Tel: 01832 272269
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 18, 2019