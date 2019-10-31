Home

John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd
31 Dogsthorpe Road
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 3AD
01733 561128
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
Peterborough Crematorium
HOBSON Harold Francis Passed away peacefully on
20th October 2019 at Mildenhall Lodge Care Home, aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of the late Maureen, loving Dad to Simon and Jason, and a treasured grandad. Harold will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A service of celebration of Harold's life will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 6th November at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for the Stroke Association or Alzheimer's Society may be given at the service or sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd, 31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019
