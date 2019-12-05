|
|
|
DOBBS Harold Passed away peacefully
after a short illness at Peterborough City Hospital on Monday 4th November 2019,
aged 92 years.
Loving Dad of Anne and Jane.
Beloved Grandad and Great Grandad.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 11th December 2019
at 12.00.
Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu if desired
may be made at the service, to
The British Heart Foundation.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeral Care,
Unit 2 Bretton Court, Bretton Centre, Peterborough, PE3 8DU.
Tel: 01733 942987
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019