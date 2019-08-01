Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Stanground
Peterborough Road
Peterborough, Lincolnshire PE2 8RB
01733 426860
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Greta Jacobs Notice
Jacobs Greta Passed away peacefully on the 25th July 2019
aged 87 years. Now reunited with her beloved husband Claude.
Cherished mother, nan, and great-nan. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Thursday 15th August 2019 at Peterborough Crematorium at 10am. No flowers please. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Sue Ryder. All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB.
Tel: 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019
