|
|
|
EWING Greta Passed away peacefully
on 1st July 2019 at
Basingstoke Hospital, aged 84 years.
Greta, former Orton Waterville Doctor, loving wife to Archibald,
an adored mother and grandmother.
Will be sadly missed by all her
family and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 12.30pm
on Thursday 18th July at
St. Andrew's United Reformed Church,
Ledbury Road, Peterborough,
followed by committal at
Peterborough Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired, for National Heart and Lung
Institute Foundation may be given at the funeral service or sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31 Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 11, 2019