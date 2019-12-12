Home

POWERED BY

Services
E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
16:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Banks

Notice Condolences

Graham Banks Notice
BANKS Graham Arthur Of Barrowden, formerly
of Whittlesey passed away on
Wednesday 4th December 2019,
aged 71 years.
A beloved husband to Linda and
a much loved father to Gavin.
His funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 19th December at 4pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Dementia UK
can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft,
69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -