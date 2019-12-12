|
BANKS Graham Arthur Of Barrowden, formerly
of Whittlesey passed away on
Wednesday 4th December 2019,
aged 71 years.
A beloved husband to Linda and
a much loved father to Gavin.
His funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 19th December at 4pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Dementia UK
can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft,
69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
