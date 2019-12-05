|
PACEY Grace Passed away peacefully on Saturday 23rd November 2019, aged 99 years.
Loving Wife of the late Stan.
Dearest Mother of Terry,
Barbara and Janet.
Much loved Sister, Auntie,
Granny and Great Granny.
The funeral service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 10th December at 3pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for, Parkinson's, Cancer Research and Dementia.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough,
PE4 6LQ. Tel :01733 225770
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019