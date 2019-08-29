|
JINKS Gordon
Douglas Passed away peacefully at
Broadleigh Care Home
on 14th August, aged 89 years.
Much loved husband of Muriel Jinks.
Formerly of Warbon Avenue, Peterborough.
Colourful clothing may
be worn if desired.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th September at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to be made at the service for Macmillan Nurses.
All further enquiries to Co-Operative Funeralcare, Tel- 01733 565415
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019