HARRIS Gillian Mary
(known as Gill) Passed away peacefully at home on 30th May 2019, aged 77 years.
Much loved wife of Brian and mother
to Lesley, Paul & Philip; and loving grandmother and great grandmother. She will be sadly and greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
A committal service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium,
Marholm on Wednesday 19th June 2019 at 11.30 a.m. followed by a service of thanksgiving at St Peter and St Paul Church, Great Casterton at 1.00 p.m. No flowers please. Donations if desired for P.B.C. Foundation (UK) Ltd may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services,
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
or direct to the charity at 2nd Floor,
6 Hill Street, Edinburgh, EH2 3JZ
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2019
