Clark Gillian Passed away on
Thursday 23rd May 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital.
Late wife of Colin Clark.
Dearest mother to Michelle.
A treasured sister to Avis and Ian.
Much loved Auntie, sister in law
and friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 14th June 2019 at 15:00pm.
Donations will be gratefully received at the service to the .
Flowers may be sent to
funeral directors.
All further enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ.
Tel:- 01733 552770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2019
