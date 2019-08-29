Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerry Sharpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerry Sharpe

Notice Condolences

Gerry Sharpe Notice
SHARPE Gerry (Formerly Test Engineer for Perkins) passed away at home on
20th August 2019, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the late Irene. Funeral service to take place on Monday 9th September, 12 noon
at Peterborough Crematorium.
No obligation for black to be worn.
No flowers but, if desired, donations for Cancer Research UK may be given
at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.