SHARPE Gerry (Formerly Test Engineer for Perkins) passed away at home on
20th August 2019, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the late Irene. Funeral service to take place on Monday 9th September, 12 noon
at Peterborough Crematorium.
No obligation for black to be worn.
No flowers but, if desired, donations for Cancer Research UK may be given
at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019