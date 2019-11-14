Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerrard Tyler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerrard Tyler

Notice Condolences

Gerrard Tyler Notice
TYLER Gerrard John Peacefully passed away on Monday 28th October 2019.
Much loved Husband,
Dad, Grandad and friend to many.
Funeral Service to be held at
Fenland Crematorium on
Thursday 21st November at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, will be shared between Thorpe Hall Hospice and The Royal British Legion and may be made
at the service or sent to Whittlesea Independent Funeral Services,
5 Market Place, Whittlesea, PE7 1AB.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -