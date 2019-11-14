|
|
|
TYLER Gerrard John Peacefully passed away on Monday 28th October 2019.
Much loved Husband,
Dad, Grandad and friend to many.
Funeral Service to be held at
Fenland Crematorium on
Thursday 21st November at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, will be shared between Thorpe Hall Hospice and The Royal British Legion and may be made
at the service or sent to Whittlesea Independent Funeral Services,
5 Market Place, Whittlesea, PE7 1AB.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019