TRUMAN Gerald
'Roy' Passed away on 18th June 2019
aged 93 years.
Much loved husband of Gwen.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and many friends.
Funeral service of remembrance on
Friday 12th July at
Whittlesey Methodist Church at
12.45pm follows the committal
at Peterborough Crematorium
at 11.30am. Donations in lieu of flowers
for Cancer Research UK and
TASC- The Ambulance Staff Charity
may be made at the service.
Enquiries to
H.E.Bull & Son Funeral Directors,
61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey,
PE7 1TT. Tel: 01733 203573
