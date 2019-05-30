Home

Mark Forth Independent Funeral Service (Spalding)
10 New Road
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE11 1DQ
01775 720800
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
14:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
Gerald Pybus Notice
PYBUS Gerald (Gerry) Passed away at home on
Saturday 25th May 2019, aged 71 years.
Dearly loved husband of Joan,
Dad to Matt and the late Stuart,
Devoted Grandad and Brother,
Friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at
South Lincolnshire Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th June at 2.00pm.
Please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only please,
donations for Marie Curie,
St Barnabas Hospice and CRY,
may be given at the service or sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding
PE11 1DQ, 01775 720800
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 30, 2019
