Houghton Gerald William of Eye,
formerly of Welney.
Passed away in Peterborough City Hospital on the
11th March 2019, aged 79 years.
Much loved
brother of the late Hazel, Joan, Cyril.
A dear uncle, great uncle
and friend to many .
A private Family Cremation will be held followed by a Thanksgiving Service at St Matthew's Church, Eye on Wednesday 3rd of April at 1pm .
Family flowers only, but donations in his memory for Cancer Research can be made at the service or sent to
Eye Co-op Funeralcare,
10 High Street,
Eye PE6 7UU.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
