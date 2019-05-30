|
|
|
BAXTER GERALD JOHN
(Gerry) Aged 92 years.
It is with great sadness we
announce that Gerry passed away peacefully on 22nd May, at home, with Marion and his girls at his side.
The very best husband, dad,
father-in-law, grandad
and great grandad.
He will be missed so very much.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 7th June, 12 noon at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if desired,
may be made to
The Royal British Legion, at the service or forwarded to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton PE2 8DT. Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 30, 2019
