|
|
|
PAWSEY Georgina Peacefully passed away on the
19th February aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late John, precious mum to Carol, Helen, Paul and Beth, Sister to Christina and the late Tony and Edwina, nanna to Rachelle, Rejean, Ruth, Sophie, Gabrielle, Athena, Alex, Joshua and Luke, also a great nanna to Abigail, Aurora and Oscar.
The funeral service will take place on the 11th of March 11.30am at Peterborough Crematorium. Flowers may be sent to the crematorium, donations may be made at the service to Dementia UK.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX, Tel - 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More