George Skinner

Notice Condolences

George Skinner Notice
SKINNER George (Jock) Passed away peacefully at Avery House on 17th February 2019, aged 85 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Ellen
(Nell).
Loving Father to Harry, Eleanor and Jim. Also a much loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 6th March 2019, 12.00noon at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Floral tributes welcome and may be sent care of Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground.
Tel 01733 426860 or donations if perferred may be made to
The Stroke Association at the service.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
