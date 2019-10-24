Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Stanground
Peterborough Road
Peterborough, Lincolnshire PE2 8RB
01733 426860
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00
St John's Church
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:45
Fletton Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for George Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Porter

Notice Condolences

George Porter Notice
PORTER George Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Tuesday 8th October 2019, aged 84 years.
Loving Husband of the late Sylvia. Cherished Father of Stephen, Susan, Glyn, Paul and Wendy and Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
The funeral service will take place
at St John's Church at 12:00 followed onto Fletton Cemetery at 12:45 on Tuesday 29th October 2019.
Flowers may be sent to the Chapel
of Rest at Stanground. Donations in
lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for and Dementia UK in memory of George.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative
Funeral Care, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB, Tel - 01733 426 860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.