PORTER George Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Tuesday 8th October 2019, aged 84 years.
Loving Husband of the late Sylvia. Cherished Father of Stephen, Susan, Glyn, Paul and Wendy and Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
The funeral service will take place
at St John's Church at 12:00 followed onto Fletton Cemetery at 12:45 on Tuesday 29th October 2019.
Flowers may be sent to the Chapel
of Rest at Stanground. Donations in
lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for and Dementia UK in memory of George.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative
Funeral Care, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB, Tel - 01733 426 860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019