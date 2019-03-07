|
|
|
McGill
George Passed away peacefully at the
Hermitage on 20th February 2019,
aged 98 years.
Husband of the late Eva,
father of Linda and
father-in-law of David,
he will be sadly missed
by his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Fenland Crematorium on
14th March at 11.30.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if desired, may
be made in aid of the Hermitage.
All enquiries to
H E Bull and Sons,
61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey
01733 203573.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More