|
|
|
Crossland Gary Passed away suddenly on
11th October 2019 aged 58 years.
Beloved husband of Sue and
dad to Jamie and Jack.
Gary will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 8th November 2019 at Peterborough Crematorium at 14:00pm. Flowers may be sent to the chapel of rest. Donations in lieu,
if desired, may be made at the
service for The Children's Society.
All further enquires to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ. Tel:- 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019