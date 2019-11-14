|
|
|
CANNING Gary Arthur Passed away peacefully at
Peterborough City Hospital on
the 6th November 2019,
aged 58 years.
Beloved son of Betty,
loving father of Gary,
devoted brother of Catherine, Daniel
and the late Graeme and
brother-in-law of Robin.
The funeral will take place at
Peterborough Crematorium on
Thursday 5th December at 12pm,
followed by a wake at
The Crown Public House,
Lincoln Road, Peterborough.
All further enquiries to be made to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
541 Lincoln Road, Peterborough,
PE1 2PB. 01733 565415
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019