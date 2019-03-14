|
Dighton Frederick Passed away peacefully on the 16th February 2019,
aged 94 years.
Now reunited with his wife Brenda. Greatly loved by all of his family and friends, he will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 22nd March 2019 at 10.30am at St Matthew's Church Eye,
followed by the committal at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations made in Fred's memory will be made to St Matthew's Church, Eye. All further enquiries to
Central England Cooperative Funeralcare, 51a, High Street, Eye,
PE6 7UX, Telephone: 01733 223455
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
