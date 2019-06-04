|
SCOTNEY Frank, the one and only
passed away peacefully on
18th April 2019 at
The Elms Nursing Home, Whittlesey
aged 89 years.
Frank, loved by wife Effie,
children John, Janet & Mick, son and daughter in law Alan and Julie, grandchildren Ian, Jo & husband Jamie, Stephen & Christopher, and great grandchildren Maddi and Harvey.
Funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church, Whittlesey on Friday 14th June at 11.15am, followed by committal at Fenland Crematorium at 12.30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
for Royal Mencap Society may be given at the funeral service or sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 4, 2019
