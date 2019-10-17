|
MORRIS Frank Passed away suddenly on
the 8th October 2019,
aged 94 years.
Devoted husband to the late Pat Morris, Dearest dad to Lynne, Kay and Roy, Father in law to Joe, Loving granddad to Fiona, Kyle, Carlo & Emily and
a great grandfather to Vinnie.
The funeral service will take place at
St Johns Church, Stanground on the 21st October 2019 at 12.00 noon, followed by a burial at Fletton Cemetery at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please by request, donations may be made at the service for Cancer Research UK.
All further enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019