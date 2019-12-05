|
|
|
SINGLETON Francis William Passed away
peacefully at home on
15th November 2019,
aged 94 years.
Devoted husband of the late Rhoda, loving dad of Stephen and
father-in-law of Nicola.
Retired from Hotpoint and Redring.
He will be sorely missed.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 19th December 2019
at 2.00pm.
Flowers may be sent to the chapel of rest Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam St. Peterborough, PE1 2RX Tel: 01733 763366.
Donations in lieu, if desired,
for Cancer Research UK.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019