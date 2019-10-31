|
|
|
MIFSUD Filomena
(née Mangieri) Formerly of Express Watch Repairs, Westgate Arcade.
Passed away peacefully after a
short illness surrounded by her
loving family on 22nd October 2019,
aged 74 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tom.
Much loved mum and mother-in-law. Adored nonna of Nadia,
Talia and Tamika.
She will be greatly missed
by all her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 4th November, 11.00am
at St Peter and All Souls RC Church
followed by burial at
Eastfield Cemetery.
All flowers welcome.
Any enquiries to:
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton,
Peterborough.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019