TURNER/NEWELL Everlyn
(Olive) passed peacefully away on
22nd March 2019, aged 91 years.
A loving Mother to Martin and Nan
to Mark and Victoria.
The funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 16th April at 11am.
Flowers may be sent to the chapel of rest at Werrington Co-operative Funeralcare.
All further enquires to
Central England Co-operative
Funeral Care, Crowson House
1150 Lincoln Rad, Werrington,
Peterborough, PE4 6LQ,
Tel - 01733225770
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
