|
|
|
BIDDLE Evelyn Passed away at Broadleigh Care Home on the
8th November 2019,
aged 84 years.
Devoted wife of the late Michael, dearest mum of Anne.
The funeral service will take place at 2pm on the 29th November 2019 at
St Kyneburgha Church,
47 Peterborough Rd, District, Peterborough PE5 7AX followed
by a committal at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in lieu to East Anglia Air Ambulance or Woodgreen
Animal Shelter.
All further enquiries to CEC Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough PE1 2RX
Tel- 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019