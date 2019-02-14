|
|
|
ALLWOOD Evadnie 'Lou' Passed away peacefully at
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice on
6th February 2019, aged 79 years.
Much loved mother of John, Billy, Beverley and Ruth. Cherished grandmother, great grandmother, sister, cousin and friend.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 18th February, 2.30pm at
St Jude's Church, Netherton.
Family flowers only but, if desired, donations for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Support, may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More