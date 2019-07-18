Home

BELLAIRS Eunice
(née Butler) Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Peterborough City Hospital
on 11th July 2019, aged 78 years.
Loving wife of the late Peter Bellairs, mother of Kevin and Karen, grandmother of Aaron, Amy, Jack, Cameron, Rosie, Harry and Emily and great grandmother of Lexi, Freddie, William and Henry.
She will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.

The funeral service will take place
on Friday 9th August, 12:00 noon
at Peterborough Crematorium. Donations to Women's Health Ward
at Peterborough City Hospital.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 18, 2019
