|
|
|
DUDLEY Ethel
(Beth) Passed away peacefully at
Longueville Court Nursing Home on June 17th 2019, aged 93.
Much loved mother to Karen and Paul,
beloved Grandma to Daisy, Hugo,
Theo and Charlie,and much-valued friend and neighbour at
The Spinney in Eye.
The Funeral Service will take place at Newborough Church on Thursday June 27th 2019 at 2.30 p.m.
followed by a cremation service the same day at Peterborough Crematorium at 3.30 p.m.
Friends and relatives are invited to
join us to celebrate Beth's life in
the Music Room at The Spinney, Neath Court, Eye PE6 7GH from 4.30 p.m.
Family flowers only, thank you, and donations if wished to WaterAid
https://www.wateraid.org/uk/donate/donate-today Tel: 020 7793 4594
All enquiries to Eye Funeralcare:
01733 222501
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 20, 2019
Read More