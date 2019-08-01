|
|
|
HARRISON Enid Leonora Aged 94 years.
Passed away in hospital on the 19th July 2019
Much loved mum, grandma
and great-grandma.
Will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 8th August 2019 at 11.00 am.
Bright colours to be worn at
Enid's request.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Help for Heroes and Multiple Sclerosis Society UK
may be made at the service.
Enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeral Service,
Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX.
Telephone 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019