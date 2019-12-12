|
|
|
Mann Emily Caroline Sadly passed away peacefully at Avery House Care Home on the 2nd December 2019, aged 93 years (formerly of Glinton). Beloved wife of the late Owen Mann. Loving mum of Sheila, Michael, and twins Alison and Valerie. Mother in law to Alan, Shaun, Stuart and the late Denise. Special Grannie of Ben,
Abbie, Aimee and Jack.
The funeral service is to take place on the 19th December 2019 at 2:30pm at St Benedicts Church Glinton followed by committal at 3:30pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request. Donations may be made at the service for Dementia Research and Glinton Friendship Club. All enquires to
R J Scholes Funeral Directors-
Deeping St James. Tel:- 01778 380659.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019