Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Grantham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Grantham

Notice Condolences

Ellen Grantham Notice
GRANTHAM Ellen Passed away peacefully on Thursday 4th July 2019,
age 87 years.
Loving wife of the late Frank Grantham, loving mum of Bryan,
mother in law to Izzy,
Special grandma to Alex and Sally.
Will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 22nd July 2019 at 12.30pm.
Donations in lieu, if desired,
to be made to Macmillian.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative funeralcare,
Bretton Centre, Peterborough,
PE3 8DU.
TEL: 01733 942987
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.