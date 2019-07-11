|
GRANTHAM Ellen Passed away peacefully on Thursday 4th July 2019,
age 87 years.
Loving wife of the late Frank Grantham, loving mum of Bryan,
mother in law to Izzy,
Special grandma to Alex and Sally.
Will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 22nd July 2019 at 12.30pm.
Donations in lieu, if desired,
to be made to Macmillian.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative funeralcare,
Bretton Centre, Peterborough,
PE3 8DU.
TEL: 01733 942987
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 11, 2019