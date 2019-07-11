|
Milne Elizabeth Formerly of
45 Atherstone Ave,
passed away peacefully aged 95 with her family present on
Friday 28th June 2019 at Cherry Blossom Care Home. Beloved wife of the late Donald Milne. Devoted mum of Patsy, Randle, Marie and Don. Mother in law of Susan and Mel. A very special grannie and great grannie. The funeral service will take place at St Peter and All Souls Church, Geneva Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RS at 11:30am on Monday 22nd July 2019. Black optional. Followed by interment at Eastfield Cemetery at 12:45pm. Light refreshments afterwards at the Fitzwilliam Arms (Green Man), Marholm, PE6 7HX between 14:00pm and 16:00pm. Flowers may be sent to the chapel of rest, The Co-operative Funeralcare, Crowson House, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, PE4 6LQ. Donations in lieu, may be made at the service, to Cancer Research UK and Alzheimer's Research UK.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 11, 2019