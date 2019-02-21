Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Dawson

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Dawson Notice
Dawson Elizabeth (Mary) Passed away
on the 13th February 2019,
aged 106 years.
Loving mum of Valerie and Carolyn,
much loved grandma, great grandma and great great grandma.
The Funeral Service will take place at
Peterborough crematorium on
Thursday 28th February 2019
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu may be made
at the service for the
British Heart Foundation.
All further enquiries to R J Scholes, Wherrys Lane, Bourne, Lincolnshire, PE10 9HQ Telephone 01778 394687
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.