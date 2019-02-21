|
|
|
Dawson Elizabeth (Mary) Passed away
on the 13th February 2019,
aged 106 years.
Loving mum of Valerie and Carolyn,
much loved grandma, great grandma and great great grandma.
The Funeral Service will take place at
Peterborough crematorium on
Thursday 28th February 2019
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu may be made
at the service for the
British Heart Foundation.
All further enquiries to R J Scholes, Wherrys Lane, Bourne, Lincolnshire, PE10 9HQ Telephone 01778 394687
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
