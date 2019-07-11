Home

Elizabeth Corder Notice
CORDER Elizabeth
(Betty) Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital
on 1st July 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alan,
mum of Lynne and Peter,
mum-in-law of Trevor and Anne.
Nan of Joe, James and Andrew also great-nan of Coby, Charlie, Freddie, Florence and Elsie.
Betty will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends. Funeral service to take place on Monday 22nd July, 12:30 pm at Southside Methodist Church, London Road PE2 9DD, followed by committal at Peterborough Crematorium at 2:00 pm.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu
of flowers for the British Heart Foundation may be made at the service or sent c/o Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street,
Peterborough PE2 8DT
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 11, 2019
