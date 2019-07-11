|
|
|
CORDER Elizabeth
(Betty) Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital
on 1st July 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alan,
mum of Lynne and Peter,
mum-in-law of Trevor and Anne.
Nan of Joe, James and Andrew also great-nan of Coby, Charlie, Freddie, Florence and Elsie.
Betty will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends. Funeral service to take place on Monday 22nd July, 12:30 pm at Southside Methodist Church, London Road PE2 9DD, followed by committal at Peterborough Crematorium at 2:00 pm.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu
of flowers for the British Heart Foundation may be made at the service or sent c/o Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street,
Peterborough PE2 8DT
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 11, 2019