Elizabeth Brudenell

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Brudenell Notice
BRUDENELL Elizabeth Mary Passed away peacefully on 3rd February 2019, aged 71 years. Beloved wife of the late Randolph. Loving mother of Sarah and Helen. Much loved sister of John and Margaret. Also an adored grandma
of Grace, William and Henry.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 27th February,
11:15 am at St John's Church, Werrington, followed by burial at
Eye Cemetery. Donations may be made at the service for Cancer Research UK. Alternatively flowers or donations
can be sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House,
75 High Street, Peterborough PE2 8DT. Telephone: 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
