WHITE (Eleanor) Joan At PCH on 23 September 2019,
aged 99 years.
Widow of Arthur;
loving mother of Terry, Veronica, Anita, and Sheena. Dearly loved grandmother and great-grandmother.
Funeral service and thanksgiving to be held on Friday 18 October 2019, 2.00pm
at Saint Mary's Church, Boongate, followed by green burial at
Fletton Cemetery.
Friends welcome at church.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations in lieu, if wished, to
Talking Books Section, RNIB,
105 Judd Street, London, WC1H 9NE.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019