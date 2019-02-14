Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
14:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Afford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Afford

Notice Condolences

Eileen Afford Notice
AFFORD Eileen Joyce Aged 83 years.
Passed away peacefully in hospital
on the 1st February 2019.
Loving auntie of Susan,
Lesley and their families.
Dear sister of the late Florrie
and sister-in-law of Roy.
Much loved by everyone.
Funeral Service to be held at
Peterborough Crematorium on
Wednesday 20th February 2019
at 2.30pm.
No flowers please by request,
donations, if desired, for
Sue Ryder Care, Thorpe Hall Hospice, Peterborough may be made
on leaving the service.
Enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeral Service,
Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.