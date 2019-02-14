|
AFFORD Eileen Joyce Aged 83 years.
Passed away peacefully in hospital
on the 1st February 2019.
Loving auntie of Susan,
Lesley and their families.
Dear sister of the late Florrie
and sister-in-law of Roy.
Much loved by everyone.
Funeral Service to be held at
Peterborough Crematorium on
Wednesday 20th February 2019
at 2.30pm.
No flowers please by request,
donations, if desired, for
Sue Ryder Care, Thorpe Hall Hospice, Peterborough may be made
on leaving the service.
Enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeral Service,
Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
