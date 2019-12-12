|
|
|
SMITH Edward
(Eddie) Passed away peacefully on 30th November 2019 aged 73 years.
Very Caring Husband to Hazel and loving dad to Edward and Davyd.
Dear Brother, Uncle and Great Uncle and a Friend to so many.
Funeral Service will take place on Monday 23rd December 2019 at 11.30am at
Peterborough Crematorium.
All flowers welcome and may be sent c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP
Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019