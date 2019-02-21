|
|
|
HURLEY Edward 'Eddie/Ted' Formerly of Freemans, passed away suddenly on 14th February 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital,
aged 85 years.
Much loved dad of Lynda and Alison. Also a sadly missed father-in-law, grandad and brother.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 27th February, 9:00 am
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Wood Green The Animals Charity may be made at the service or sent c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Peterborough PE2 8DT.
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More