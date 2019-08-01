Home

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Werrington
Crowson House
Werrington, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE4 6LQ
01733 225770
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Edna Peck Notice
PECK Edna May Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on 22nd July 2019,
aged 94 years.
Devoted wife of the late Son (Sydney).
A much loved sister, aunt and
great aunt who will be sadly missed
by all who knew and loved her.
The Funeral Service will take place at 12.30pm on Wednesday 14th August 2019 at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please by request .
Donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service for
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries please to
Central England Co-operative Funerals, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough PE4 6LQ
Telephone 01733 225770
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019
