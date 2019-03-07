|
TUCK Edith Mary Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 23rd February 2019 aged 95 years, (formerly of Whittlesey).
Beloved wife of the late Norman,
dearly loved sister, sister-in-law,
aunt and friend of many.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at
Fenland Crematorium, on
Monday 11th March at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
in memory of Edith for
Cancer Research UK may be
made at the service.
George James & Son (inc Brewins)
City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LT
01354 652208
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
