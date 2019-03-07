Home

William Peacock & Sons Funeral Directors
Castle Moat Rd
Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire PE29 3PG
01480 453882
Edith Smith Notice
SMITH Edith Of Stilton, sadly passed away on Wednesday 27th February 2019, aged 85 years.
The funeral service will take place at
St Mary Magdalene Church, Stilton on Wednesday 20th March at 2:00pm followed by burial in Fletton Cemetery.
Family flowers, but if desired,
donations made payable to
Hillview Care Home may be sent c/o
William Peacock and Sons, Funeral Directors, Castle Hill Lodge, Castle Moat Road, Huntingdon, Cambs,
PE29 3PG. Tel 01480 453882
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
