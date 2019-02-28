|
Terelinck Dorothy Una
Formerly Hudson
(nee Mills) Who passed away peacefully at
Park House Rest Home on
19th February 2019, aged 95.
Beloved mother to Angela, Kerry and the late Chris and mother-in-law
to Elizabeth.
Also a loving grandmother and
great-grandmother.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 8th March 2019 at 10.30am at St Matthews Church, Eye, followed by the interment at Eye Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu,
if desired to Dementia UK
may be left at the service.
All further enquiries to
Central England
Cooperative Funeralcare,
51a High Street , Eye,
Peterborough PE6 7UX.
Telephone: 01733 223455
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
